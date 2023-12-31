Royals Drop Series Finale to Railers on New Years Eve, 2-1

December 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (11-14-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, suffered a series finale loss to the Worcester Railers (13-11-3-2), 2-1, on Sunday, December 31st at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (7-7-0-1) suffered the loss in goal with 14 saves on 16 shots faced. John Muse (2-0-0-0) earned the win in net with 32 saves on 33 shots for the Railers.

In the opening frame at 11:53 Joey Cipollone scored Worcester's first of two power play goals in the game. Quinn Ryan and Ashton Calder earned the assists on Cipollone's third goal of the season to put the Railers in front, 1-0. This was Ryan's third assist and Calder's 14th assist on the season.

Railers vs. Royals 12/31/23 | Highlights

Reading set a game-high 15 shots in the second period. Muse saved all 15 shots to finish with 26 saves through 40 minutes.

4:31 into the third period, Matt Brown scored his 11th goal of the season on a wrist shot snapped across Muse to even the score, 1-1. The goal was Brown's team leading 26th point (11 goals, 15 assists) and tied Ryan Chyzowski for the team lead in goals (11). Shane Sellar earned the lone assist for his fifth helper on the season.

Railers vs Royals 12/31/23 | Post-Game

With 9:37 left in the third period, Calder snapped a shot over Maier's right shoulder to restore Worcetser's one-goal lead. Connor Welsh and Anthony Repaci earned the helpers on Calder's team leading fourth power play goal and 14th goal overall this season. The goal proved to be the game-winner as the Royals suffered their 6th loss all-time on New Years Eve (5-6-0-1). It was their second loss at home on New Years Eve all-time, as well (1-2).

The Royals head out west to face the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, January 3rd at 9:10 pm EST, Friday, January 5th at 9:10 pm EST, and Saturday, January 6th at 9:10 pm EST.

The Royals return on Friday January 12th for a 7:00 pm game against the Maine Mariners at Santander Arena. The home game will feature the Royals Clothe the Community Night presented by CommunityAid. To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.