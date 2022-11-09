Thunder Sign Goaltender Talor Joseph

November 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Talor Joseph to a standard player contract.

Joseph joins the Thunder after appearing in two games during the 2021-22 season for the Toronto Marlies. In his debut for the Marlies, the 28-year-old stopped 34 of 37 shots for his first victory. The Sherwood Park, Alberta native played five seasons of University Sports for Nipissing University and Trinity Western University.

The Thunder return home this Friday and Saturday against the Worcester Railers at 7 p.m. Friday night, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue and Saturday is Military Appreciation Night presented by Local 773. First 1,000 adults will receive a free Military Appreciation Night tee shirt. Also, enjoy $4 Bud Light and specialty jerseys with a postgame online auction to benefit VFW Queensbury. Participate in Seats for Service to provide free tickets for active-duty military, veterans, and families of those lost in action. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.