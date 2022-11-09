Game Day Preview: Americans Host Utah, 7:05 PM

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game series against Mountain Division rivals the Utah Grizzlies tonight in Allen. This is the first meeting of the season between the two teams. The Americans are 2-3-0 this season, tied with the Rapid City Rush for last place in the division.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:30 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 11/11/22 vs. Utah Grizzlies.

Combs enters tonight's game with a five-game point streak: Jack Combs scored for the third game in a row in a 3-2 loss to Wichita last Friday night. Combs extended his point streak to five games and his goal streak to three games. The veteran forward leads the team in scoring with six points (3 goals and 3 assists).

Asuchak expected to miss significant time: Allen's Spencer Asuchak was activated last week and completed his two-game suspension for Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions while serving as a non-uniform assistant coach in the October 22nd game in Wichita. Asuchak suffered a lower body injury in the Americans opening night game in Tulsa on October 21st. He is expected to be out of the Allen lineup until after the New Year.

Mikael Robidoux has 11 games remaining in his 14-game suspension: Allen Americans forward Mikael Robidoux was suspended for 14 games in late October for an incident leaving the ice during the October 22nd game in Wichita. He is not eligible to return to the Americans lineup until December 4th

Rookie makes his Americans debut: Americans rookie defenseman Zachary Massicotte made his professional debut last Friday night in Wichita. Massicotte was assigned to the Allen Americans by the Ottawa Senators, from AHL Belleville. The 6-foot-5 and 225-pound blueliner played his junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 1-1

Away: 1-2

Overall: 2-3

Last 10: 2-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (3) Jack Combs

Assists: (4) Liam Finlay

Points: (6) Jack Combs

+/-: (+4) Kris Myllari

PIM: (20) Jackson Leppard

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 1-1

Road: 3-2

Overall: 4-3

Last 10: 4-3

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (5) Tarun Fizer

Assists: (10) Andrew Nielsen

Points: (11) Andrew Nielsen

+/-: (+4) Zach Tsekos

PIM: (15) Johnny Walker

