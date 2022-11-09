Mavericks Aquire Owen Savory Via Trade

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the acquisition of goaltender Owen Savory via trade from the Fort Wayne Komets. In a corresponding move, the Mavericks released goaltender Riley Morris.

Savory, 25, is a Cambridge, Ontario, native and is in his first year in the professional ranks. Savory played in 29 games for UMass-Lowell in the 2021-22 season, finishing with a 20-7-2 record to go along with a .926 save percentage and a 1.93 GAA.

Prior to his time at UMass-Lowell, Savory played in 49 games for Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute (RPI) in Troy, N.Y., with his best season coming during the 2019-20 season, where he played in 25 games and accumulated a 2.06 GAA and a .932 save percentage.

The Mavericks are back home for two games on Friday and Saturday against Iowa and Tulsa with puck drop at 7:05 PM. Kansas City then heads to Wichita on Sunday for the final night of a three-game stretch.

