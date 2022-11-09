Baron Championship Rings Continues as "Official Championship Ring Supplier of the ECHL"

November 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Baron Championship Rings will continue to serve as the "Official Championship Ring of the ECHL."

The relationship which began during the 2015-16 season, has Baron aligned with creating rings each season for the ECHL Hall of Fame Class, as well as Kelly Cup Finals on-ice officials. The Partnership also allows ECHL Kelly Cup Champions to work on designing their rings with Baron and their elite design team and staff.

"Our relationship with Baron's has grown significantly since forming our partnership, as we are honored to present our Hall of Fame Members with an induction ring of superb design and craftmanship," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Furthermore, each of our Kelly Cup championship teams have elected to utilize Baron's because they recognize this same quality and attention to detail that they provide to their players and staff to commemorate their achievement."

"We are honored to support the ECHL and we couldn't be more excited to continue working with them to modernize their recognition and commemorative collections," said Kevin Kloostra of Baron. "The ECHL is an extremely important part of our portfolio, and we plan on continuing to play a substantial role as their Partner. We believe our strong foundation and ever-progressive design and manufacturing capabilities enhance the association and offerings to Members.

"Members of the ECHL can expect high quality custom products that align with the pricing and customer service that Baron Championship Rings is known for," Kloostra added.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.