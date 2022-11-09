Darion Hanson Returned to Ghost Pirates from Loan

SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Wednesday that goaltender Darion Hanson has been returned from loan from the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters.

Hanson signed a professional tryout (PTO) contract with the Monsters on November 3. The 25-year-old has appeared in two games this year in Savannah, accruing a 2-0-0-0 record with a goals-against average of 1.89 and a save percentage of .953.

Hanson's return gives Savannah a three-headed goaltending tandem, adding to the pair of Jordan Papirny and Isaiah Saville.

