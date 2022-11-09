Darion Hanson Returned to Ghost Pirates from Loan
November 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Wednesday that goaltender Darion Hanson has been returned from loan from the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters.
Hanson signed a professional tryout (PTO) contract with the Monsters on November 3. The 25-year-old has appeared in two games this year in Savannah, accruing a 2-0-0-0 record with a goals-against average of 1.89 and a save percentage of .953.
Hanson's return gives Savannah a three-headed goaltending tandem, adding to the pair of Jordan Papirny and Isaiah Saville.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 9, 2022
- K-Wings Loaned Goaltender Pavel Cajan from Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Postpones Tomorrow's Solar Bears vs. Gladiators Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Acquire Defenseman Matt Stief from Idaho - Adirondack Thunder
- Thursday's Road Game in Orlando Postponed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Darion Hanson Returned to Ghost Pirates from Loan - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Baron Championship Rings Continues as "Official Championship Ring Supplier of the ECHL" - ECHL
- K-Wings Loan Forward Logan Lambdin to Chicago Wolves (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Utah, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Savannah Ghost Pirates Stories
- Darion Hanson Returned to Ghost Pirates from Loan
- AHL's Cleveland Monsters Sign Darion Hanson to Professional Tryout Contract
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena to be Operated by Ghost Pirates Throughout 2022-23 Season
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster
- Ghost Pirates Announce Inaugural Jersey Partnership with VyStar Credit Union