K-Wings Loan Forward Logan Lambdin to Chicago Wolves (AHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that they've loaned forward Logan Lambdin to the Chicago Wolves (AHL).

Lambdin, 26, is in his second professional season (6 GP, 1G, 2A) and is coming off a scintillating 50-point rookie campaign out of Michigan State University in 2021-22. The former Spartan finished the season No. 5 in ECHL rookie goals scored (27), adding 23 assists with 42 penalty minutes in 66 games played.

