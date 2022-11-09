K-Wings Loan Forward Logan Lambdin to Chicago Wolves (AHL)
November 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that they've loaned forward Logan Lambdin to the Chicago Wolves (AHL).
Lambdin, 26, is in his second professional season (6 GP, 1G, 2A) and is coming off a scintillating 50-point rookie campaign out of Michigan State University in 2021-22. The former Spartan finished the season No. 5 in ECHL rookie goals scored (27), adding 23 assists with 42 penalty minutes in 66 games played.
The K-next game is this Friday at 7:10 p.m. EST against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. Kalamazoo's first Watch Party of the season will be held at Old Burdick's Wings West for this game. Anyone may attend, but RSVPs are required. Doors open at 7 p.m. EST. Please email Keli Ekola at kekola@ghgkz.com to secure your spot!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 9, 2022
- K-Wings Loaned Goaltender Pavel Cajan from Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Postpones Tomorrow's Solar Bears vs. Gladiators Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Acquire Defenseman Matt Stief from Idaho - Adirondack Thunder
- Thursday's Road Game in Orlando Postponed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Darion Hanson Returned to Ghost Pirates from Loan - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Baron Championship Rings Continues as "Official Championship Ring Supplier of the ECHL" - ECHL
- K-Wings Loan Forward Logan Lambdin to Chicago Wolves (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Utah, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Loaned Goaltender Pavel Cajan from Monsters
- K-Wings Loan Forward Logan Lambdin to Chicago Wolves (AHL)
- K-Wings Loaned Forward Tyler Irvine from Monsters
- K-Wings Take Point from Weekend Set, Ready for Central Clashes this Week
- K-Wings Notch Late Goal, Can't Complete Comeback Against Fuel