K-Wings Loaned Goaltender Pavel Cajan from Monsters

November 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that goaltender Pavel Cajan has been received on loan from the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).

Cajan, 26, is in his rookie season and has made four appearances for Cleveland this season, going 2-2-0 with a 3.29 goals-against average (GAA) and a .877 save percentage (S%) in his first professional season.

The 6-foot 2-inch, 176-pound, left-catching netminder is a native of Hlubos, Czechia. Last season, Cajan went 21-18-4 for the Kitchener Rangers (OHL) with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances.

Prior to his OHL Career, Cajan competed internationally for Czechia in various tournaments and spent parts of two seasons with HC Benátky and Jizerouin Czech 2.linga, Czechia's third-level professional league.

The K-Wings have also released forward Tanner Nagel and goaltender Hunter Vorva.

The K-Wings' next game is this Friday at 7:10 p.m. EST against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. Kalamazoo's first Watch Party of the season will be held at Old Burdick's Wings West for this game. Anyone may attend, but RSVPs are required. Doors open at 7 p.m. EST. Please email Keli Ekola at kekola@ghgkz.com to secure your spot!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.