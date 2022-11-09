ECHL Transactions - November 9
November 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 9, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Cory Dennis, D
Kansas City:
Riley Morris, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Matt Stief, D added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Owen Savory, G traded to Kansas City
Idaho:
Add Adam Scheel, G activated from reserve
Indy:
Add Nate Pionk, F activated from reserve
Delete Kale Howarth, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Delete Mitch Hoelscher, F recalled by Springfield [11/8]
Kalamazoo:
Add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland
Maine:
Add Peter Thome, G added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Delete Stan Basisty, G released as EBUG
Norfolk:
Add Tomas Vomacka, G activated from reserve
Delete Cale Morris, G recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Rapid City:
Delete Rhett Rhinehart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)
Reading:
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Nick Minerva, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Westin Michaud, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nick Minerva, D placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Toledo:
Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Hawkins, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Utah:
Delete Benjamin Tardiff, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Worcester:
Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from reserve
Add Brent Beaudoin, F activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Cosgrove, D recalled by Bridgeport
