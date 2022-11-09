ECHL Transactions - November 9

November 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 9, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Cory Dennis, D

Kansas City:

Riley Morris, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Matt Stief, D added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Owen Savory, G traded to Kansas City

Idaho:

Add Adam Scheel, G activated from reserve

Indy:

Add Nate Pionk, F activated from reserve

Delete Kale Howarth, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Delete Mitch Hoelscher, F recalled by Springfield [11/8]

Kalamazoo:

Add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland

Maine:

Add Peter Thome, G added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Delete Stan Basisty, G released as EBUG

Norfolk:

Add Tomas Vomacka, G activated from reserve

Delete Cale Morris, G recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Rapid City:

Delete Rhett Rhinehart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)

Reading:

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Nick Minerva, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Westin Michaud, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Minerva, D placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Dorowicz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Toledo:

Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Hawkins, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Utah:

Delete Benjamin Tardiff, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Worcester:

Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from reserve

Add Brent Beaudoin, F activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Cosgrove, D recalled by Bridgeport

ECHL Stories from November 9, 2022

