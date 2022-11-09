Thursday's Road Game in Orlando Postponed

November 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The ECHL announced today that the game between the Atlanta Gladiators and the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday, Nov. 10 has been postponed due to inclement weather in Central Florida. The game will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Gladiators' next game is Sunday, Nov. 13 at home against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The team will honor longtime captain Derek Nesbitt by retiring his number 17 and raising it into the rafters of Gas South Arena during a special ceremony in the first intermission. The first 2,500 fans will receive a free Derek Nesbitt bobblehead.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.