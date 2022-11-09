Mavericks to Host Annual Kids Day Game Presented by the Kansas City Zoo
November 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks are hosting their annual Kids Day Game, presented by the Kansas City Zoo, on Tuesday, November 15 against the Tulsa Oilers. The puck drops at 10:35 AM. At the doors, the Kansas City Zoo will be handing out educational booklets to the first 3,000 students in attendance.
With elementary schools in attendance from both sides of the state line throughout the Kansas City metro area, the Mavericks will hold a Mad Science Experiment during the first intermission as well as Science of Hockey videos played on the video boards during timeouts. Additionally, balloon artists and face painters will be in the concourse and some teachers in attendance will be participating in an in-game, Pie-A-Teacher game on the ice.
Following the Kids Day game, Kansas City embarks on a three-state, five-game road trip and will not have a home game until the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game on December 3 versus Wichita.
