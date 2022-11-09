Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in the Lonestar State

Utah Grizzlies (4-3, 8 points, .571 Win %) at Allen Americans (2-3, 4 points, .400 Win %)

Wednesday, November 9, 2022. 6:05 pm. Arena: Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7759595-2022-utah-grizzlies-vs-allen-americans

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

Games This Week

November 9, 2022 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center

November 11, 2022 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

November 12, 2022 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Ben Tardif Recalled to Colorado

Forward Ben Tardif was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on November 9. Tardif has 2 goals and 3 assists in his last 2 games. Ben has a point in 5 of 7 games this season as well as 2 straight multiple point games. Tardif led Utah with 19 multiple point games last season.

Trent Miner Reassigned to Grizzlies

Goaltender Trent Miner has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies, coming over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Miner has appeared in 1 game for Utah this season, stopping 21 of 25 in a loss to Rapid City on October 21st. Last season Miner broke a Grizzlies franchise record with 7 shutouts. The 21-year-old goaltender has 8 shutouts in 40 professional games. Trent had 8 shutouts in 4 seasons with the WHL's Vancouver Giants.

Andrew Nielsen Named ECHL Player of the Week

Andrew Nielsen was named the ECHL Player of the Week after scoring 1 goal and 7 assists in his last 2 games. Nielsen had 1 goal and 1 assist in a 4-3 overtime win at KC on November 4. Nielsen tied a team record with 6 assists at Kansas City on November 5. He tied the record with Tim McGauley, who had 1 goal and 6 assists at Wichita on December 17, 2019. Nielsen is 2nd in the league with 10 assists. Nielsen leads the league in power play assists (7) and power play points (7). Nielsen leads all defenseman with 11 points.

Incredible Saturday Night on the Power Play

Last Saturday in Kansas City was a memorable night. Utah went 5 for 6 on the power play after going 2 for 29 in the first 6 games of the season. The 5 power play goals tied a single game team record. Utah had 5 power play goals vs Las Vegas on October 11, 1997 and on January 5, 2007 at Alaska.

Match-Up With Allen

It's the first of 12 meetings this season between the clubs, with both teams hosting 6 games. Utah is at Allen on November 9, 11-12. Allen is at Utah on February 1, 3-4. Utah hosts Allen on February 22, 24-25. Utah is at Allen on March 16-17, 19.

Utah was 5-0 against Allen last season, outscoring them 24 to 16. Allen is led by first year head coach Chad Costello, who completed a stellar playing career last season.

The Grizz are on the road for a 3 game series at Allen on November 9, 11-12. Utah returns to Maverik Center for 6 straight games, beginning with a 3 game set vs Idaho on November 17-18 at 7:10 pm and Sunday November 20th at 3:10 pm. Friday the 18th is the annual Pooch on the Pond night where you can bring your dog to the game and sit in a special section with other dogs. Tickets for every Grizzlies game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

