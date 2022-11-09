ECHL Postpones Tomorrow's Solar Bears vs. Gladiators Game
November 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced today that the Atlanta Gladiators at Orlando Solar Bears game scheduled for Thursday, November 10, 2022, has been postponed due to Hurricane Nicole. A make-up date will be announced by the ECHL and tickets for tomorrow's game will be honored.
For ticket information, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com OR for TicketMaster Buyers: please contact TicketMaster directly at (800) 653-8000.
Fans can log onto OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com for future schedule information.
The Solar Bears are scheduled to return to action when they host the Trois-Rivières Lions at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Military Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.
