ECHL Postpones Tomorrow's Solar Bears vs. Gladiators Game

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced today that the Atlanta Gladiators at Orlando Solar Bears game scheduled for Thursday, November 10, 2022, has been postponed due to Hurricane Nicole. A make-up date will be announced by the ECHL and tickets for tomorrow's game will be honored.

For ticket information, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com OR for TicketMaster Buyers: please contact TicketMaster directly at (800) 653-8000.

Fans can log onto OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com for future schedule information.

The Solar Bears are scheduled to return to action when they host the Trois-Rivières Lions at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Military Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.

