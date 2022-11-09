Thunder Acquire Defenseman Matt Stief from Idaho

November 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Matt Stief from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for future considerations.

Stief, 26, played 54 games last season for the Idaho Steelheads and recorded 18 assists and 18 minutes in penalties. Prior to his professional career, the Boca Raton, Florida native spent four seasons at Canisius College where he tallied five goals and 55 assists for 60 points in 133 games. During his senior season, Stief served as the team's assistant captain and had 26 points in 36 games.

The Thunder return home this Friday and Saturday against the Worcester Railers at 7 p.m. Friday night, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue and Saturday is Military Appreciation Night presented by Local 773. First 1,000 adults will receive a free Military Appreciation Night tee shirt. Also, enjoy $4 Bud Light and specialty jerseys with a postgame online auction to benefit VFW Queensbury. Participate in Seats for Service to provide free tickets for active-duty military, veterans, and families of those lost in action. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.