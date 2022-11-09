Connor McDonald Wins It for Utah

Allen, Texas - Utah Grizzlies captain Connor McDonald scored the game winning goal with 13 seconds left in overtime as they defeated the Allen Americans 3-2 on a Wednesday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Andrew Durham of the Allen Americans scored first after five minutes and 16 seconds of action. The Grizzlies only trailed 1-0 for about 2 minutes, until Tarun Fizer lit the lamp 7:06 in, his 6th goal of the year, assisted by Nick Clurman and Dakota Raabe.

Allen found the net at 16:51 as Zach Pochiro redirected a Nick Albano shot to take a 2-1 lead. The rest of the second period remained scoreless. Allen outshot Utah 13 to 10 in the middle frame.

The Highlight of the 3rd period came from a Grizzlies power play goal by Zach Tsekos, unassisted. Zach's 5th goal of the season tied the game up 2-2 at 10:01. That concluded regulation time and the Grizzlies and Americans headed into sudden death overtime.

The Grizzlies played nearly the full 7 minutes of sudden death overtime, when Utah's captain Conner Mcdonald, his first goal of the season, hit the twine for a Utah Grizzlies 3-2 victory. Mcdonald's overtime goal was assisted by Cameron Wright and Zach Tsekos.

Garett Metcalf goes 3-0 after tonight's win stopping 32 out of 34 pucks.

Ben Tardif was called up to the Colorado eagles, and Trent Minor was reassigned to the grizzlies.

Three stars of the game:

Connor Mcdonald (Utah) - Overtime GWG

Andrew Durham (Allen) - 1 goal.

Luke Pressini (Allen) - 28 of 31 saves.

The Grizzlies and Americans will meet again on Friday, November 11th at 6:05 inside the Credit Union of Texas event center. The game will be broadcasted on Flohockey.TV and audio commentary on the Grizzlies YouTube Channel.

