Mann Reassigned to Barracuda

November 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder goaltender Strauss Mann

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder goaltender Strauss Mann(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that San Jose has reassigned goaltender Strauss Mann from the Thunder to the Barracuda.

Mann is coming off another solid performance over the weekend, claiming two more wins. He stopped 29 shots on Friday night and 34 shots on Sunday afternoon. He is 4-0-0 this year with a 2.24 goals-against average and .940 save percentage. Mann is tied for second in the league with four wins.

Last week, he was chosen by the ECHL as the Howies Hockey Tape Rookie of the Month. Mann went 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .951 in two appearances during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 24-year-old turned aside 49 shots in a 5-3 win against Tulsa on Oct. 28 and made 29 saves in a 2-1 victory at Allen on Oct. 30.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the San Jose Sharks, Mann has also appeared in one American Hockey League this season with the San Jose Barracuda, making 26 saves in a 2-1 loss to Ontario on Oct. 26.

A native of Greenwich, Connecticut, Mann spent the 2021-22 season in Sweden with Skelleftea AIK where he went 13-9-0 in 22 appearances with three shutouts, a 2.19 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. He also represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, seeing action in three games.

Prior to turning pro, Mann saw action in 77 career games at the University of Michigan where he posted a record of 35-30-9 with 11 shutouts, a 2.14 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926. He also spent one season with Fargo of the United States Hockey League, going 22-8-1 in 34 games with five shutouts, a 1.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932.

Wichita returns to action on Friday night with a trip to Tulsa to face the Oilers at 7:05 p.m.

The Thunder returns home on Saturday night to host the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time in franchise history. Saturday night is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Case & Associates, Golden Plains Credit Union and Bonefish Grill. The team will be wearing a special military-themed uniform that will be auctioned on DASH. Click here to buy tickets.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.