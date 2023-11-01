Thunder Sign Forward Tristan Ashbrook

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Tristan Ashbrook to a standard player contract.

Ashbrook, 25, played five games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates at the end of the 2022-23 season and recorded one assist. Prior to joining the Ghost Pirates, the Manistique, Michigan native played three years of NCAA (D1) ice hockey at Michigan Tech and one at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. In 128 collegiate games, Ashbrook had 37 goals and 21 assists for 58 points.

The right-shooting forward played two seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Lincoln Stars and served as the team's assistant captain in 2018-19.

The Thunder return home on Friday, November 10 against Norfolk and Sunday, November 12 against Trois-Rivieres. On November 10, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light and on November 12, the first 3,000 fans get a NYRA / Saratoga Racetrack 64oz. Cooler Jug. Stay after the game for a postgame autograph session. Get your tickets at www.echlthunder.com/tickets.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

