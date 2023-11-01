Newfoundland's Berezowski Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

Newfoundland Growlers forward Jackson Berezowski

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Newfoundland Growlers' forward Jackson Berezowski has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October.

Berezowski, who is under contract to Toronto of the American Hockey League, scored three goals and added nine assists for 12 points in six games during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 21-year-old tallied at least one point in each of his six games, including four points (1g-3a) in a 7-4 win over Reading on Oct. 20, as well as three games where he had two points.

Prior to turning pro, Berezowski recorded 232 points (130g-102a) in 273 career games with Everett of the Western Hockey League.

