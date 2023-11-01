ECHL Transactions - November 1
November 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 1, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Jack Van Boekel, D
Newfoundland:
D-Jay Jerome, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Bray Crowder, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Dawson Barteaux, D activated from reserve
Add Aaron Aragon, F activated from reserve
Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve
Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford
Add Ross MacDougall, D assigned by Rockford
Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Trevor Zins, D placed on reserve
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)
Iowa:
Add Kamerin Nault, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Hunter Lellig, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from Injured Reserve
Orlando:
Add Ryan Cox, F activated from Injured Reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/29)
Tulsa:
Add Kishaun Gervais, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Luka Profaca, D assigned by San Diego
Add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Dubinsky, F placed on reserve
Delete Reggie Millette, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)
Delete Tomas Suchanek, G recalled by San Diego
Wheeling:
Delete Jacob Zab, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Connor MacEachern, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
