ECHL Transactions - November 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 1, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Jack Van Boekel, D

Newfoundland:

D-Jay Jerome, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Bray Crowder, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Dawson Barteaux, D activated from reserve

Add Aaron Aragon, F activated from reserve

Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve

Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford

Add Ross MacDougall, D assigned by Rockford

Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Trevor Zins, D placed on reserve

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)

Iowa:

Add Kamerin Nault, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Hunter Lellig, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from Injured Reserve

Orlando:

Add Ryan Cox, F activated from Injured Reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/29)

Tulsa:

Add Kishaun Gervais, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Luka Profaca, D assigned by San Diego

Add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Dubinsky, F placed on reserve

Delete Reggie Millette, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)

Delete Tomas Suchanek, G recalled by San Diego

Wheeling:

Delete Jacob Zab, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Connor MacEachern, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

