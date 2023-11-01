Mariners Acquire Constantinou Amid Three Roster Moves

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced a trio of roster moves on Wednesday, highlighted by the acquisition of defenseman Billy Constantinou from the Cincinnati Cyclones. In addition, forward Curtis Hall and defenseman Ryan Mast were recalled to the Providence Bruins.

The Mariners acquired Constantinou from the Cyclones in exchange for future considerations. The 22-year-old defenseman from Scarborough, ON will join his sixth ECHL team. Debuting with the Iowa Heartlanders, in 2021-22, Constantinou has also made stops in Atlanta, Wichita, and Norfolk, in addition to Cincinnati. In that time, he's also appeared in four American Hockey League games, three with the San Jose Barracuda and one for the Chicago Wolves.

Last season with Wichita, Norfolk, and Atlanta combined, Constantinou scored six goals and added 22 assists in 47 ECHL games. He has registered one assist in four games for Cincinnati this season. Before turning pro, Constantinou played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, for the Niagara Ice Dogs, Kingston Frontenacs, and Soo Greyhounds.

Hall, who is on an NHL contract with the Boston Bruins, was just reassigned to the Mariners last week, and scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against Adirondack. It was his sixth goal in nine career ECHL regular season games. A fourth-round pick of the Bruins in 2018, Hall has played 102 games with Providence since the 2020-21 season. Hall is a native of Chagrin Falls, OH.

Mast, also on an NHL deal, has started his professional career with the Mariners, appearing in all three games so far in 2023-24. The rookie defenseman who stands at 6'5, 221 pounds was selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. Mast is 20-year-old and originally from Bloomfield Hills, MI.

The Mariners visit Norfolk, VA for three games against the Norfolk Admirals this weekend, beginning Friday at 7:05 PM. They return home on Friday, November 10th for "Lobster Night" presented by Anthem, a 7:15 PM faceoff against the Trois-Rivieres Lions. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

