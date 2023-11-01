Damien Giroux Recalled to AHL Rochster
November 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that forward Damien Giroux has been recalled to Rochester.
Giroux, 23, heads up to Rochester after recording a goal and an assist in three games played with the Icemen this season. Prior to this season, Giroux played the last three seasons with the AHL's Iowa Wild where he totaled 48 points (13g, 35a) in 149 AHL games. Last season, Giroux made his NHL debut appearing in one game with the Minnesota Wild recording an assist in the contest. The 5-10, 177-pound forward had a productive junior career with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit totaling 194 points with 101 goals in 249 career games.
The Icemen play host to the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. for the annual School Day Game. Fans can catch the gamer on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or on FloHockey.TV
Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
Damien Giroux Recalled to AHL Rochster
