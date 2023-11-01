Railers to Honor Teachers & Fight Cancer in Action-Packed Weekend

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) are proud to announce their inaugural Teacher Appreciation Night on Friday, Nov. 3, and the return of Hockey Fights Cancer Night™ featuring specialty jerseys presented by Agnelli Law Offices on Saturday, Nov. 4, with both games to be played against the Adirondack Thunder.

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT

The Railers are proud to recognize teachers during our inaugural "Teacher Appreciation Night." Ahead of Friday night's game, fans have the chance to nominate educators in their lives for a chance to win a special gift and visit from TRAX the Railyard Dog! Those interested in nominating a teacher can nominate them here.

The Railers are also providing one complimentary ticket to any educator, school faculty, administrative personnel, and staff. If you are interested in having your school represented, please email tickets@railershc.com or call (508) 365-1750.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT

Join the Railers for Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night, featuring Railers Fight Cancer specialty jerseys presented by Agnelli Law Offices. Jersey auction proceeds and in-game fundraisers from the night will benefit Why Me & Sherry's House

Prior to the Railers game, fans are invited to a special charity pregame at 4pm, as the Why Me All Stars take on the Bruins Alumni, featuring Bruins legends Tuukka Rask and Rick Middleton, among other alumni. Tickets to Saturday night's game will provide access to the pregame contest.

Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

