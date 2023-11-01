'We Create Character' Alumni Report

November 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







As the 2023-24 Season gets off and running, former Swamp Rabbits are already making an impact in both the AHL and the NHL.

LA Kings

CAM TALBOT - Goaltender

Fans may have caught a glimpse of him during his short time in Greenville during the 2010-11 season, when Talbot stopped by the Upstate before his NHL career began.

Now, as his career path has come full circle to the Rabbits' affiliate, Talbot lands himself in the Alumni Report for a solid month out west.

Talbot has started six games and appeared in a seveth for the Kings throughout October. In those games, the former Rabbit has posted a 4-2 record with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .914 save-percentage.

His most recent outing, last night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, saw the 36-year-old stop 29 of 30 shots in a 4-1 win.

ONTARIO REIGN

NIKITA PAVLYCHEV - Forward

One of the tallest players on the ice is back on the scoresheet for the Reign after making his season debut on Sunday against the Abbotsford Canucks.

In a 5-3 win, Pavlychev forced a turnover in the offensive end that led to Jacob Doty scoring the eventual game-winning goal.

In his career, Pavlychev has now appeared in 36 AHL games, 28 of which are with the Reign, has hit double-digit points with his 10th on three goals and seven assists.

