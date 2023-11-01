Jackson Berezowski Named ECHL Rookie of the Month

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that forward Jackson Berezowski has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October.

Berezowski, a 21-year-old Yorkton, Saskatchewan native, racked up 12 points (3G, 9A) through the Growlers opening six games - good for the league lead in that department. His two game winning goals and +6 rating are also team best marks.

Prior to turning pro, Berezowski played five seasons in the WHL for the Everett Silvertips where he owns the team's all-time franchise goals record. In 273 appearances for Everett, he notched 232 points (130G, 102A) in the process.

The Growlers return to action on Friday, November 3 as they kick off a three-game series at the Colisèe Videotron against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Following the quick road trip, Newfoundland return to Mary Brown's Centre to host the Worcester Railers November 9, 10 & 12. Tickets are available now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

