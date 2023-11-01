Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Atlanta Gladiators (7:00pm)

QUICK BITS

WATCH OUT FOR THE ONE-TIMER

Jake Smith is the current ECHL leader in game-winning goals (2). In just three games, Smith has put the Rabbits on top twice. His first game-winner was also his first goal of the season; a one-timer from the circle put the Rabbits up 3-2 during Greenville's season opener against the Norfolk Admirals on Oct. 21. Smith came to the rescue again on Sunday, Oct. 29, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates with two third-period power play goals to solidify the Swamp Rabbits undefeated record. Smith pulled out the one-timer and found the back of the net at 8:25 and again with 19.7 seconds remaining for a 4-3 Greenville win. His three goals this season make up three-fourths of the team's power play goals this season and make him the current team goal leader.

HIT THE ROAD

The Swamp Rabbits are currently ranked No. 1 in road power play performances by a wide margin; the Rabbits have scored on 100% of their road power plays. Jake Smith scored three power play goals for Greenville-including both road power play goals-while Josh McKechney netted the other one during the Swamp Rabbits' season opener against the Norfolk Admirals. The No. 2 ranked team-the Kansas City Mavericks-have only scored on 45.5% of their man advantages while away, and the No. 3 ranked team-the Atlanta Gladiators-have scored on 44.4%.

KILLIN' IT

Not only have they been proficient on the power play, but the Swamp Rabbits have also killed 10/11 total penalties (90.9%). They're ranked No. 6 in the league, following four teams who've not allowed a single power play goal (TOL, ADK, JAX, and ATL) and the Iowa Heartlanders, who have killed 12/13 (92.3%).

EARLY AND OFTEN

Greenville's first-period scoring is the most potent opening attack in the ECHL, tallying seven of their 12 goals this season in the opening 20 minutes.While the opening period has proven successful, the Rabbits have struggled out of the intermission, posting just one goal in second periods. An early advantage can benefit the Rabbits, tonight, as Atlanta has netted eight goals in the middle frame.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-0-0-0) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (3-0-0-0)

November 1, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET | Regular Season Game #4

Gas South Arena - Duluth, GA

Referees: Tyler Hascall (8)

Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Felix-Antoine Voyer (57)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GLADIATORS SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home:(0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

March 14, 2023 - Greenville 4 at Atlanta 5

Next Meeting:

November 14, 2023 - Greenville at Atlanta

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (6-4-1-0)

All-Time Record:

(81-67-14)

