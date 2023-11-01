#LewistonStrong. Maine Mariners Support Community Healing Efforts.

November 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







The Maine Mariners continue to mourn the loss of 18 lives and grieve for the countless others impacted by the tragedy in Lewiston last week. #LewistonStrong t-shirts and stickers are now available for order in the Mariners Team Store. In addition, the Mariners will wear #LewistonStrong warmup jerseys at a game later this month, which will be auctioned off on Handbid. Proceeds from both initiatives will support the victims and their families.

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

The Mariners continue their road trip this week, with three games down in Norfolk, VA against the Admirals Friday through Sunday. You can catch all three games streaming live at Three Dollar Deweys:

Friday, Nov. 3rd - AWAY @ Norfolk Admirals

7:05 PM | Norfolk Scope Arena

Saturday, Nov. 4th - AWAY @ Norfolk Admirals

6:05 PM | Norfolk Scope Arena

Sunday, Nov. 5th - AWAY @ Norfolk Admirals

3:05 PM | Norfolk Scope Arena

NOVEMBER HOME DATES

The Mariners will be on home ice for four dates in the Month of November, with a lot happening at the Cross Insurance Arena! Click each game below to get your tickets!

FRI, NOV. 10 vs. T-R | 7:15 PM

Lobster Night pres. by Anthem

SAT, NOV. 11 vs. ADK | 6:00 PM

Military Appreciation pres. by Martin's Point Health Care

FRI, NOV. 24 vs. REA | 7:15 PM

Jersey Friday (youth jersey giveaway pres. by Taro Health)

SAT, NOV. 25 vs. REA | 6:00 PM

Monopoly Night/Full Team Autograph Session

AN UPLIFTING VICTORY

The Mariners collected their first win of the 2023-2024 season on Saturday night in Glens Falls, a day after their home game was postponed due to the events in Lewiston. Gabriel Chicoine scored two goals, Shane Starrett made 37 saves, and rookie Owen Pederson netted the overtime game-winner, the first goal of his professional career.

MEET THE NEW A.T.!

Join us in welcoming Patrick Sponzo to the Hockey Operations Staff as the Mariners new Athletic Trainer! A native of Windsor, CT, Patrick was most recently the head athletic trainer for the Greensboro Swarm, the G League affiliate of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets. He's also worked in the collegiate ranks at The College of the Holy Cross, the University of Hartford, Stony Brook University, and Florida Gulf Coast University. The Mariners also congratulate former A.T. Matt Salmen for moving on to the AHL with the Utica Comets!

YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

Register for your chance to win a $250 Jordan's Furniture Gift Card in the Jordan's Furniture Shoot to Win contest at nine more Mariners home games throughout the 2023-2024 season! You must be 12 or older to register and must purchase your game tickets separately.

PRESENTING PARTNER OF THE 2023-2024 SEASON

CATCH ROAD GAMES ON FLOHOCKEY!

Keep up with the Maine Mariners on the road this season, exclusively on FloHockey! All games stream live in HD with Michael Keeley on the call and a subscription includes access to a variety of other sporting events across the FloSports network!

ON TOUR FOR THE FOUR

On Nov. 19, Trooper Black Foundation is hosting a benefit concert at Cross Insurance Arena with 12/OC and Toby McAllister! Come show your support for the four Maine State Police Troopers: (David Lemieux, Jake Mowry, Dakota Stewart and Trooper Recruit Shane St. Pierre) who were struck by a motor vehicle in Hollis, ME on 8/27/23. On Tour For The Four tickets are on sale online ($35) or in person at the Ware-Butler Box Office ($30).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.