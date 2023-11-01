Stingrays Weekly Report: November 1

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays resume South Division play on Thursday after going 2-1-0-0 against the Newfoundland Growlers. The Stingrays travel to Jacksonville on Wednesday to face the Icemen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. The Rays will host the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday at the North Charleston Coliseum before heading to Atlanta for a late afternoon matchup against the Gladiators on Sunday.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 2-2-0-0 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, October 26 at Newfoundland Growlers | 6-2 W

The Stingrays' first win of the 2023-24 season was a convincing one. Austin Magera put the Stingrays on the board for the second straight game, and Josh Wilkins and Jarid Lukosevicius added first period tallies. Newfoundland scored two goals in 1:13 to pull within one, but that was as close as they would get. Lukosevicius scored his second goal of the game in the second period, and Kevin O'Neil and Benton Maass added third period insurance goals to make it a 6-2 final. Garin Bjorklund made 23 saves and picked up his first win of the 2023-24 season.

Saturday, October 28 at Newfoundland Growlers | 5-3 L

The Stingrays held a 3-2 lead after two periods, but the Growlers rallied and scored three goals in the third to win. Jarid Lukosevicius scored South Carolina's first shorthanded goal of the season, while Tyson Empey and Connor Moore tallied their first goals of the 2023-24 campaign. Lukosevicius also dropped the gloves with Newfoundland forward Tate Singleton. Singleton added a goal and two assists, while Grant Cruikshank and Jackson Berezowski also recorded multi-point games for Newfoundland.

Sunday, October 29 at Newfoundland Growlers | 8-2 W

The Stingrays jumped on the Growlers with three goals in the first period and four in the second. Jarid Lukosevicius recorded his second multi-goal game in his last three contests, and Patrick Harper scored his first two goals as a Stingray. Goaltender Reid Cooper earned his first professional win in his first professional game.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, November 2 at Jacksonville Icemen | 10:30 a.m. EST

Saturday, November 4 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, November 5 at Atlanta Gladiators | 4:00 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 5 - Jarid Lukosevicius

Assists: 5 - Kevin O'Neil, Garet Hunt

Points: 7 - Jack Adams

Plus/Minus: Plus-6 - Austin Magera

Penalty Minutes: 17 - Tyson Empey, Jackson Leppard

Power Play Goals: 1 - Jarid Lukosevicius, Austin Magera

Wins: 1 - Garin Bjorklund, Reid Cooper

Goals Against Average: 2.00 - Reid Cooper

Save Percentage: 0.920 - Reid Cooper

RAYS ON THE ROAD: Three of South Carolina's first four games were on the road, and six of the Stingrays' next nine contests will take place away from the North Charleston Coliseum. This November, the Stingrays will take three trips to Jacksonville. The Rays also have November road games in Atlanta, Orlando, and Savannah.

WHO'S HOT: Jack Adams has points in all four games and leads the Stingrays with seven points (three goals, four assists). Only nine players in the ECHL have more points than Adams. Jarid Lukosevicius has five goals in his last three games.

TALL TASKS AHEAD: Two of South Carolina's next three games are against undefeated opponents. Eight of South Carolina's eleven November games are against teams with winning records.

STAT OF THE WEEK: South Carolina has given up the fewest shots per game in the ECHL (26.75).

