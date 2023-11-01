Trois-Rivières' Laaouan Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Trois-Rivières Lions' defenseman Noah Laaouan is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +8 in the opening month of the ECHL season.

Laaouan posted an even or better rating in each of his five games in October. He was a +3 on Oct. 21 at Maine and +2 on Oct. 28 at Reading.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Laval, Laaouan has recorded 26 points (9g-17a) in 62 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières and Atlanta while also skating in two career AHL games with Tucson.

Prior to turning pro, Laaouan totaled 165 points (31g-134a) in 284 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Cape Breton and Charlottetown.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Noah Laaouann with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Trois-Rivières home game.

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Filip Engaras, Brendan Less and Ryan Smith (+1); Allen - Matt Brassard (+2); Atlanta - Luke Prokop (+5); Cincinnati - Jalen Smereck (+5); Florida - Patrick Holway (+3); Fort Wayne - Xavier Bernard, Xavier Cormier and Nolan Volcan (+3); Greenville - Ben Freeman and Mark Louis (+2); Idaho - Patrick Kudla (+6); Indy - Ryan Gagnier (+3); Iowa - Pavel Novak (+3); Jacksonville - Garrett Van Wyhe (+3); Kalamazoo - Josh Passolt (+3); Kansas City - Max Andreev, Jared Brandt and Cole Coskey (+5); Maine - Gabriel Chicoine, Curtis Hall and Brooklyn Kalmikov (+2); Newfoundland - Jackson Berezowski (+6); Norfolk - Mathieu Roy (+4); Orlando - Chris Harpur (+3); Rapid City - Jarrod Gourley and Charles Martin (+3); Reading - Trevor Thurston (+4); Savannah - Robbie Fromm-Delorme (+3); South Carolina - Austin Magera (+6); Toledo - Will Cullen (+3); Tulsa - Mike McKee (+2); Utah - Cole Gallant, Kade Jensen, Ryan Sandelin and Josh Wesley (+1); Wheeling - Thimo Nickl (+3); Wichita - Ethan Roswell (+3) and Worcester - Christian Krygier (+3).

