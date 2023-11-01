Noah Laaouan Is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October

Trois-Rivières Lions' defenseman Noah Laaouan is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for October after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +8 in the opening month of the ECHL season.

Laaouan posted an even or better rating in each of his five games in October. He was a +3 on Oct. 21 at Maine and +2 on Oct. 28 at Reading.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Laval, Laaouan has recorded 26 points (9g-17a) in 62 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières and Atlanta while also skating in two career AHL games with Tucson.

Prior to turning pro, Laaouan totaled 165 points (31g-134a) in 284 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Cape Breton and Charlottetown.

