Everblades to Hold Military Jersey Auction Benefiting the National Coalition for Patriots

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will be hosting a virtual auction on the DASH app for game-worn military jerseys this week. All net proceeds from this virtual auction will be donated to the National Coalition for Patriots. To view the auction, visit HERE.

"Thirteen years ago, The Florida Everblades and the newly formed National Coalition for Patriots began Honoring local Veterans for their service and sacrifices in SWFL with Military weekend," said Keith Campbell, founder of the National Coalition for Patriots. "From that point on the two organizations, The Florida Everblades and the National Coalition for Patriots have been working together in the SWFL community raising funds with the game jersey auctions and special appearances in the community."

"The Everblades and the National Coalition for Patriots have been fantastic partners for over a decade, and we look forward to raising money for this incredible organization and supporting our local veterans," said Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "We are excited to be teaming up again with the National Coalition for Patriots for this year's Military Appreciation Night."

The Everblades will be sporting military jerseys as they face the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Hertz Arena. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. The buy it now option for each group will close 24 hours prior to each group auction closing. The three groups are as follows (subject to change):

Group 1 (Name & #) Group 2 (Name & #) Group 3 (Name & #)

Swampee #00 Military Jersey #1 Cole Moberg #2

Military Jersey #4 Military Jersey #5 Military Jersey #3

Patrick Holway #6 Andrew Fyten #12 Cam Hausinger #15

Logan Lambdin #7 Shane Kuzmeski #13 Zach Tsekos #17

Brett Davis #8 Mark Senden #18 Bobo Carpenter #19

Tommy Apap #11 Everbabe #23 Riese Zmolek #21

Kamerin Nault #16 Chris Ordoobadi #26 Joe Pendenza #22

Oliver Chau #20 Blake Murray #29 Wilmer Skoog #23

Everbabe #23 Dennis Cesana #32 Everbabe #23

Will Reilly #24 Cam Johnson #33 Sean Josling #27

Kai Schwindt #28 David Cotton #43 Evan Cormier #35

Aidan Sutter #34 Nathan Staios #44 Military Jersey #36

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The jersey will be autographed by the player, if available, unless specified that the winner does

not want the jersey to be autographed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. We will also be offering autographed player locker room name plates and military-themed pucks to be purchased.

The next home games for the Everblades will be Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 18 at 7:00 p.m. against the Atlanta Gladiators. Come to Hertz Arena on Nov. 18 to celebrate Swampee the Gator's 25th birthday! The fun starts with our Saturday Tailgate party from 5-7 p.m. with live music!

