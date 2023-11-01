Wichita Begins Six-Game Road Trip Tonight in Boise

BOISE, ID - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a six-game, 11-day road trip tonight at 8:10 p.m. with the first of three-straight against the Idaho Steelheads.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Steelheads. All-time, Wichita is 12-12-5 against Idaho and 3-8-2 on the road against the Steelheads.

The Thunder only plays Idaho three times all season, which happens to be this week. The Steelheads don't come to the Air Capital this year, which makes these three games that much more important for the Thunder.

Both teams enter tonight's contest on a three-game winning streak. Wichita knocked off Iowa on Sunday while Idaho beat Utah last Saturday at the Maverik Center. The Thunder are looking for their road victory of the season.

Wichita and Idaho both brought back a good core of their rosters from a year ago. Last season, Idaho set an ECHL record for wins (58), home wins (32), points (119) and sellouts (34). The Steelheads have 12 players back from that squad, including former ECHL Defenseman of the Year, Matt Register.

Former Thunder netminder, Dylan Wells, was signed to an ECHL contract by Idaho this past summer. Wells played parts of three seasons for the Thunder as he was on an NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

THUNDERBOLTS... Brayden Watts is second in the league with eight helpers and tied for first in power play assists (4)...Jeremy Masella is second in penalty minutes (31)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for second with six minor penalties...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first in shooting percentage (66.7%)...

IDAHO NOTES - A.J. White is tied for second all-time in franchise history with 87-career goals in a Steelheads uniform...Wade Murphy is two points shy of 100 for his career...Colton Kehler played in his 150th pro game last weekend...

