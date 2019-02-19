Thunder Set to Host Law Enforcement Appreciation Night this Weekend

February 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, are hosting Law Enforcement Appreciation night this Saturday when the Reading Royals come to town.

It will be an active night at Cool Insuring Arena with specialty jerseys, a youth jersey giveaway, a pre-game party in Heritage Hall and a postgame jersey auction to raise money for a charitable donation.

The night will get started early as the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for all fans to kick off our pre-game party in Heritage Hall. There will be bounce houses, blow-ups and other fun games and activities set up by our friends at Entertainment One. The party will run until puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday night also marks the Thunder's annual youth jersey giveaway, given to the first 1,000 fans age 14 and younger, through the doors at Cool Insuring Arena. The jerseys, presented by Glens Falls Hospital, are a new-look gray jersey with black, white and red sleeves featuring the primary Thunder logo on the chest.

Adirondack will be donning special Law Enforcement-themed jerseys during the game highlighting the badges of the Rensselaer, Saratoga and Washington County Sherriff's offices. The jerseys are black with gold piping and showcase an Adirondack Thunder wordmark logo across the front of the jersey. The specialty uniforms will be auctioned off via live auction on the ice after the conclusion of the game. All proceeds will benefit Special Olympics NY.

The Thunder are running a special four-pack ticket promotion to join in on all the fun Saturday night. Take advantage of the Stewart's Four Pack featuring four tickets to the game, four Adirondack Thunder souvenir cups and a $20 gift card to Stewart's Shops all for just $64! Click the link, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com to buy your pack today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.