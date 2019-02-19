Klima's Two Goals Push Admirals Past Stingrays

February 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, SC -- Kelly Klima tallied two goals while Ty Reichenbach made 33 saves as the Norfolk Admirals beat the South Carolina Stingrays 5-3 Tuesday Night at the North Charleston Coliseum. With the win, Norfolk improves to (21-25-4-3 49 Points) on the year.

The Admirals jumped out front early with a goal from Kelly Klima. Connor Hurley played the puck to the left point for Romain Chuard. Chuard shot the puck towards the net, which was deflected by Klima past Parker Milner to put Norfolk up 1-0 just 1:07 into the first period.

Norfolk would add another goal to their lead courtesy of a power play goal from Chris Crane. Dominic Alberga had possession of the puck at the center point. Alberga played the puck over to Darik Angeli in the left circle. Angeli fed a pass towards the South Carolina net that was redirected by Crane past Milner to extend the Norfolk lead to 2-0 at 7:01 of the first period.

The Admirals would strike once again, this time a goal from forward Matt McMorrow. Daniel Maggio gained possession of the puck in the left corner after a battle along the boards. Maggio dished a pass to Luke Nogard behind the South Carolina net. Nogard falling, fed a pass out in front of the net which was knocked in by McMorrow past Milner to give Norfolk a 3-0 lead at 8:00 of the second period.

South Carolina answered back with two goals from former Admiral Grant Besse. Jonathan Charbonneau chipped the puck into the Norfolk zone on the right side. Charbonneau made a move around his defender and fed a back-door pass to Grant Besse for a redirection past Reichenbach to cut the Admirals lead to 3-1 at 12:50 of the second period. Besse would add another goal only seconds later to make the score 3-2.

South Carolina would storm all the way back and tie the game on a goal from Vinny Muto. Tim Harrison had control of the puck behind the Norfolk net. Muto passed the puck out into the slot for Grant Besse. Besse tipped the pass to Muto between the circles. Muto's one-timer beat Reichenbach to tie the game at three goals apiece with 90 seconds remaining in the second period.

Norfolk reclaimed the lead with a goal from Kelly Klima. Connor Hurley fed a pass to Ben Duffy skating into the South Carolina zone on the left side. Duffy fed a pass back-door to Klima who redirected the shot home to give Norfolk a 4-3 lead at 7:25 of the third period.

The Admirals added an empty net goal from Ben Duffy and would win by a 5-3 final score. Ty Reichenbach made 33 saves on 36 shots and gets his 16th win of the year. Parker Milner made 31 saves on 35 shots and takes the setback for South Carolina.

The Admirals will now travel to Orlando for a Thursday night contest with the Solar Bears. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Friday, March 1, vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m. Nickelodeon Double Dare Night and Pucks & Paws night. Bring your dog to the game. The Admirals will be wearing special Double Dare themed jerseys.

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at

Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.