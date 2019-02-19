Worcester's Buitenhuis Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
February 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Evan Buitenhuis of the Worcester Railers has been selected as the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Feb. 11-17.
Buitenhuis went 2-0-0 with a 1.09 goals-against average and a save percentage of .973 in three appearances last week.
The 26-year-old stopped made 34 saves in a 6-2 win at Allen on Friday, stopped all 47 shots he faced in a 1-0 win at Tulsa on Saturday to post his first professional shutout, and stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced in a relief effort on Sunday in a 6-3 loss to Oilers.
Under an American Hockey League contract with Bridgeport, Buitenhuis is 9-8-4 in 25 appearances with the Railers this season and leads the ECHL with a .931 save percentage while ranking second in the league with a 2.20 goals-against average.
Prior to turning pro, Buitenhuis played four seasons at Hamilton College, where he appeared in 68 career games and went 39-16-12 with 10 shutouts, a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944.
Runners Up: Tomas Sholl, Idaho (2-0-0, 1.48 GAA, .940 save pct.) and Ian Keserich, Tulsa (2-1-0, 1.58 GAA, .930 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Gordon Defiel (Indy), Pat Nagle (Toledo) and Jordan Ruby (Wheeling).
