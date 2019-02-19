Bajkov Recalled to AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds

February 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades forward Patrick Bajkov has been recalled to the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds by the Florida Panthers.

A native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Bajkov has posted seven points on three goals and four assists in 15 games with the Everblades this season.

In his most recent stint with Florida, his second with the team this season, Bajkov notched two goals and three total points in 11 games. He picked up his second multi-point game of the season in a 5-4 win over Jacksonville on Jan. 29.

In 17 games for the Thunderbirds, Bajkov has notched five points on three goals and two assists. He has also suited up in a pair of games for the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs.

Prior to turning professional, Bajkov played for the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League for the last five seasons and registered a 100-point season last year with 33 goals and 67 assists in 72 games. A 6-foot, 183-pound right winger, Bajkov finished his major junior career as Everett's franchise leader in goals (112), assists (176), and points (288).

The Everblades start a three-game week with a Wednesday matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Arena.

-

