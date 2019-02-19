'Blades Weekly: Stretch of Four Straight on Road Starts in Jacksonville

February 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - After two consecutive weeks at home, the Florida Everblades (35-12-5-0, 75 pts.) get set to take a big chunk out of their remaining regular season road schedule with the first part of a stretch of six games on the road over the next two weeks.

Florida finished off its third six-game homestand of the season this past week by taking four of six possible points in the second week of the two-week stretch at Hertz Arena. The 'Blades snapped a brief two-game winless skid by earning a commanding 5-2 win over in-state rival Orlando on Wednesday and then split a two-game set with Manchester on Friday and Saturday. The Manchester series was Florida's final regular season series against a foe from outside the South Division.

With only 20 games remaining in the regular season, the Everblades will play six of their next seven games on the road over the next two weeks. Florida meets Jacksonville for the 11th time this season on Wednesday, while it battles South Carolina for the first time since early December on Friday and Saturday. The Everblades are a combined 9-3-2 against the Icemen and Stingrays this season.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Feb. 13 | vs. Orlando Solar Bears - W, 5-2

Feb. 15 | vs. Manchester Monarchs - W, 6-3

Feb. 16 | vs. Manchester Monarchs - L, 3-4

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Feb. 20 | at Jacksonville Icemen | 7 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb. 22 | at South Carolina Stingrays | 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 23 | at South Carolina Stingrays | 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

'BLADES BIOS

Derek Sheppard scored his fifth power-play goal of the season on Friday and is tied for the ECHL lead among defensemen in power-play strikes.

Joe Cox has been a do-it-all player for the 'Blades this season and has already surpassed his career-high point total of 54 points, which he set last year as a rookie. He compiled a five-point week last week and ranks third in the ECHL with 56 points (24g-32a).

Cox still leads the ECHL in plus-minus rating with a +40 mark.

'Blades captain John McCarron scored the game-winning goal for Florida in Friday's 6-3 win over Manchester and is tied for third in the ECHL with six game-winning scores.

'BLADES BITES

Florida notched two power-play goals on both Wednesday and Friday, the second time this season it has netted multiple power-play markers in consecutive games.

Hertz Arena has been a formidable venue for opposing teams to play in this season. The Everblades are tied for second in the ECHL with 19 home wins.

Florida leads the league with a +36 goal differential in the second period, a goal differential that is 19 goals better than the next closest team.

Florida's 71 home wins over the last three seasons are the most of any team in that span.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Florida Everblades: 35-12-5-0, 75 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears: 27-19-3-0, 57 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen: 26-22-2-2, 56 PTS

South Carolina Stingrays: 25-21-5-0, 55 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators: 21-20-7-1, 50 PTS

Norfolk Admirals: 20-25-4-3, 47 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 18-31-3-2, 41 PTS

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Joe Cox (24)

A: Cox (32)

PTS: Cox (56)

+/-: Cox +40

SH: John McCarron (168)

GAA: Jeremy Helvig (2.26)

SV%: Helvig (.916)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Bottomless Popcorn Friday (March. 1) - Join the 'Blades for a Bottomless Popcorn Friday when Florida takes on its in-state rivals, the Orlando Solar Bears. It's also a Kids Eat Free in Breakaway Sports Pub Friday!

EVERBLADES 2018-19 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

-

Single-game tickets for all regular season home games start at just $10!

Kelly Cup Playoff packages and 2019-20 season ticket packages are on sale now! Become part of the Everblades Family with a Partial Season or a Flexible Voucher Package that fits your schedule and budget! All Ticket & Voucher Packages provide savings and special benefits!

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new ticket package for the 2018-19 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!

Private Arena Tours are also available to select your season seats! Call the Everblades office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!

