Thunder Snaps Losing Skid in Indy

February 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - Lane Bauer scored five minutes into the third period to break a tie game and Stefan Fournier put the icing on the cake with an empty-net goal to help Wichita knock off Indy by the final of 5-3 on Tuesday morning at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Mark MacMillan finished with two goals while Steven Iacobellis had a goal and an assist.

MacMillan got things started for the Thunder at 8:56 of the first. Wichita won a face-off at the left circle and MacMillan got to a rebound after Ralph Cuddemi fired a wrist shot on net. He put a backhand past Gordon Defiel to make it 1-0.

In a wild second period, both teams combined for five goals, two of which were of the unconventional variety. MacMillan netted his second of the contest at 5:23 to make it 2-0 as he found a rebound at the right post. Indy scored the next two to pull even. The first came from Logan Nelson at 8:55 for his 11th of the year. At the 11-minute mark, Josh Shalla scored during a two-on-one break and tied it with his 21st of the season.

Steven Iacobellis re-gained the lead for the Thunder at 13:24 when his shot sailed over the net, hit the back glass, popped back over into the crease and hit off of Defiel's skate and went in. Olivier Labelle tied the contest at 19:41 with a backhand shot from below the goal line that slid through Ty Rimmer and sent the game into the third tied at three.

Bauer re-gained the lead again for the Thunder at 5:01 of the third. He caught a pass from Iacobellis and buried a shot through Defiel. Wichita had to kill a late penalty assessed to Colin Larkin and did just that. Fournier capped off the win with an empty-netter at 18:04 and helped the Thunder snap a seven-game losing skid.

MacMillan has three goals in his last two games. Cuddemi has assists in back-to-back contests. Iacobellis pulled into the team-lead with his 18th of the season.

The Thunder heads to Fort Wayne tomorrow night to take on the Komets at 6:30 p.m. CST.

