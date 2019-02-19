Steelheads Host Marvel Super Hero Night This Saturday

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads bring the power of Thor for Marvel Super Hero™ Night this Saturday, Feb. 23 at CenturyLink Arena when they host the Tulsa Oilers.

The Steelheads will be wearing special Thor-themed jerseys throughout Saturday's game that are available for public online auction. The game-worn jerseys will be available for auction starting at puck drop through the HandBid mobile app until the end of the game. A variety of specialty Marvel Super Hero™ merch will also be available to purchase throughout the home stand at the Steelheads team store as well as the online store.

Additionally, the Steelheads are offering a special Marvel Super Hero™ Night ticket package that will be available for purchase until Thursday. Packages start at $60 and include four tickets to Saturday's game, four meal vouchers and a special Marvel puck with the Thor logo. Packages can be purchased online.

The Steelheads meet the Oilers at home for a three-game set beginning on Wednesday for the second and final time season while closing the season series. In their last meeting in November, the Steelheads earned points in two of their three games. The Steelheads are entering the second weekend of their two-week homestand after earning five of six points last week against Rapid City and now have points in five-straight games at CenturyLink Arena.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for all three games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

