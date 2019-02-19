ECHL Transactions - February 19
February 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 19, 2019:
Adirondack:
Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG [2/18]
Cincinnati:
Add Myles Powell, F assigned by Rochester
Indy:
Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Dufour, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Nick Schneider, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary
Delete Cliff Watson, D loaned to Ontario
Maine:
Add Derek Pratt, D returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Sean Campbell, D placed on reserve
Delete Jason Salvaggio, F recalled by Hartford
Rapid City:
Add Danny Battochio, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Adam Carlson, G loaned to Milwaukee
Reading:
Delete Tyson Fawcett, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/7)
South Carolina:
Add Rob Madore, G added as EBUG
Tulsa:
Add Keegan Asmundson, G returned from loan to San Antonio
Delete Devin Williams, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Johnny Austin, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Schultz, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Dillon Donnelly, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dylan Wells, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nolan Vesey, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Delete Taylor Cammarata, F traded to Maine
Worcester:
Add Ivan Chukarov, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kevin Hart, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Robert Powers, D placed on reserve
Delete Tommy Kelley, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
