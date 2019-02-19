ECHL Transactions - February 19

February 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 19, 2019:

Adirondack:

Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG [2/18]

Cincinnati:

Add Myles Powell, F assigned by Rochester

Indy:

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Dufour, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Nick Schneider, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary

Delete Cliff Watson, D loaned to Ontario

Maine:

Add Derek Pratt, D returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Sean Campbell, D placed on reserve

Delete Jason Salvaggio, F recalled by Hartford

Rapid City:

Add Danny Battochio, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Adam Carlson, G loaned to Milwaukee

Reading:

Delete Tyson Fawcett, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/7)

South Carolina:

Add Rob Madore, G added as EBUG

Tulsa:

Add Keegan Asmundson, G returned from loan to San Antonio

Delete Devin Williams, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Johnny Austin, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Schultz, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Dillon Donnelly, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dylan Wells, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nolan Vesey, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Delete Taylor Cammarata, F traded to Maine

Worcester:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kevin Hart, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Robert Powers, D placed on reserve

Delete Tommy Kelley, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Doherty, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

