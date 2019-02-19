Goaltender Evan Cormier Returns on Loan to Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced this afternoon that goaltender Evan Cormier has been re-assigned to the Thunder on loan from the AHL's Binghamton Devils.

Cormier, 21, appeared in one additional game during his recall and now sports a 4-1-0 record in seven appearances with the Devils. The goaltender has a 2.02 goals-against average and .934 save percentage at the AHL level.

With Adirondack, the 6-foot-2 netminder saw five games of action finishing with a 1-4-0 record to pair with a 3.89 goals-against average and .871 save percentage.

Before this season, Cormier played five years of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League split between the North Bay Battalion and Saginaw Spirit. His best season came during the 2017-2018 campaign when he split 48 decisions with a 24-24-0 record, a 3.18 GAA and .900 save percentage.

The Thunder are back in action for a trio of games this weekend starting with two at Cool Insuring Arena. Adirondack hosts the Maine Mariners on Friday before the Reading Royals come to town for Law Enforcement Appreciation Night on Saturday evening.

