Thunder Announces Three Separate Transactions

February 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced several transactions this afternoon.

Forward Nolan Vesey has been recalled by the Edmonton Oilers and assigned to Bakersfield. Forward Taylor Cammarata has been dealt to the Maine Mariners for financial considerations. Defenseman Dillon Donnelly has been signed to a Standard Player Contract.

Donnelly, 25, turns pro after playing the last three seasons for Lakehead University. A native of Amherst, New York, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound blueliner is a former seventh round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche (#183) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. During his career at Lakehead, he collected 25 points (3g, 22a) in 101 career games and was named team captain in 2017.

Prior to turning pro, Donnelly played five years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for Moncton, Montreal, Shawinigan and Quebec. In 2011-12, he helped Shawinigan to a Memorial Cup title. He finished his junior career with 39 points (3g, 36a) in 273 games and piled up 615 penalty minutes.

The Thunder heads to Fort Wayne tomorrow night to take on the Komets at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.