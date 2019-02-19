Lightning Reassign Otto Somppi to Solar Bears

February 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie forward Otto Somppi has been reassigned to the club by the Tampa Bay Lightning from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Somppi, 21, returns to Orlando after a previous two-game stint earlier in the season, in which the 6-foot-2, 192-pound forward recorded two points (1g-1a). He has spent the majority of his first professional season with Syracuse, where he has tallied two points (1g-1a) and six penalty minutes in 21 games.

The native of Helsinki, Finland was a seventh-round selection (#206 overall) of the Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

ECHL Stories from February 19, 2019

