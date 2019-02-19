SmileDirect Club Named Presenting Sponsor of 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs will be presented by SmileDirectClub for the duration of the postseason campaign.

SmileDirectClub, the pioneer of doctor-directed, remote invisible aligner therapy that's in the business of spreading smiles, will serve as the exclusive presenting sponsor of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs and will receive branding in conjunction with the Kelly Cup Playoffs logo, along with on-site activations in the arena at ECHL playoff games and fan engagement contests on the league's digital platforms.

During select games, SmileDirectClub will bring its SmileBus - a mobile SmileShop experience - to offer attendees the opportunity to complete a 3D smile scan and receive professional teeth whitening. Those who book scans, along with current SmileDirectClub members, will have access to exclusive VIP experiences and giveaways.

"Blending the fun of the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a great smile is the perfect fit," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Bringing SmileDirectClub to our fans both in-arena and digitally during the most exciting time of year is sure to bring a smile to everyone's face, which is what we are all about."

"SmileDirectClub is proud to team up with ECHL during prime time of the season," said Alex Fenkell, co-founder of SmileDirectClub. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to reach ECHL fans and players and spread the message of confidence and empowerment both on and off the ice."

The partnership, which was orchestrated through the efforts of ROI Sports Marketing Group of New York, N.Y., kicks off on Wednesday, April 10, with 16 teams competing for the right to claim the ECHL's 31st championship.

