Messner Recalled by P-Bruins, McMartin Signed

DULUTH, G.A. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced Tuesday that defenseman Joel Messner has been recalled by the AHL's Providence Bruins and the team has signed defenseman Brandon McMartin to a standard professional contract.

Messner, 24, heads back to the AHL where he appeared in 20 games early this season with Providence and notched five points (1g, 4a). The rookie defender has posted 10 points (3g, 7a) in 20 games with the Gladiators this season. Atlanta's record when the Lorette, MB native is in the lineup is 15-2-2 and he was named as the team's alternate captain last week.

McMartin, 25, rejoins the Gladiators after skating in two games with Atlanta earlier this season. The Toronto, ON native has spent the majority of the season with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears. The rookie D-man has amassed 11 points (2g, 9a) in 32 games for the Ice Bears during the current campaign. McMartin has joined the team in Rapid City, SD and will wear #24 for the team.

