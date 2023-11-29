Thunder Returns Home Tonight to Host Tulsa

November 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder tussle with the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder tussle with the Tulsa Oilers(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to host Tulsa for the first time this season.

This is the second meeting of the year between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 165-157-38 against Tulsa and 91-70-20 at home against the Oilers.

On Sunday afternoon, the Oilers came back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 3-2 overtime win against the Thunder at the BOK Center. With the overtime victory, Tulsa has won back-to-back games past regulation and have played in three-straight overtime games. Wichita is 1-0-1 over its last three.

Tulsa sits in third place with 18 points and has played three less games than the Thunder. Wichita is alone in fourth place with 14 points.

The Oilers are 6-3-1 over their last 10 games and have won back-to-back contests in overtime. The Thunder are 3-6-1 over their last 10.

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is third in assists (16)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for third in minor penalties (13)...Jeremy Masella is fifth in penalty minutes (47)...Jay Dickman is second in power play points (10)...Lleyton Moore is first in power play assists for rookies (7) and tied for first in power play points for rookies (8)...Aaron Miller is tied for third for power play goals by a rookie (3)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first in rookie shooting percentage (27.3%)...

OILERS NOTES - Eddie Matsushima is tied for 13th with 18 points...Kyle Crnkovic is tied for 14th in rookie scoring (13)...Andy Carroll is fourth among defensemen with 43 shots...Tulsa is averaging just 10.13 penalty minutes per game...Tulsa is being outscored 42-36 at home...Tulsa is 4-0-1 when scoring first...Tulsa has given up 11 power play goals at home (66.7%)...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.