Solar Bears Game on December 8 Rescheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL, North America's Premier "AA" Hockey League, and the Orlando Solar Bears, proud affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced ECHL regular season game No. 268 versus the Greenville Swamp Rabbits originally scheduled for Friday, December 8, 2023, at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center will be rescheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets that have the original game date of December 8, 2023, will be honored for the new game date.

For ticket information, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com OR for Ticketmaster buyers: please contact Ticketmaster directly at (800) 653-8000.

