Growlers Stifle Steelheads 5-4 in Shootout

The Newfoundland Growlers held off the league leading Idaho Steelheads in a 5-4 shootout win on Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Jade Miller and Mark Rassell both got on the board inside the opening six minutes to give Idaho a quick 2-0 lead. Newfoundland then battled back to close the first period out with three straight goals, one from Tyler Weiss and a pair from Brock Caufield to make it 3-2 Growlers after 20 minutes.

After neither side found a breakthrough in the second, A.J. White equalized for the Steelheads three minutes into the third period to bring it to 3-3.

Jackson Berezowski looked to have the winner for Newfoundland as he scored on the powerplay with 2:42 to go before Cody Haiskanen replied for Idaho with 73 seconds left in regulation to force overtime with a 4-4 scoreline after 60 minutes.

Following a scoreless overtime frame, Isaac Johnson and Zach O'Brien scored for the Growlers while Luke Cavallin stopped both Steelheads he faced in the shootout to secure a thrilling 5-4 victory for Newfoundland.

Quick Hits

Newfoundland played in their first shootout of the season.

Isaac Johnson had four assists and the shootout winner.

These two run it back on Friday night at 10:40pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - B. Caufield

2. IDH - M. Rassell

3. NFL - I. Johnson

Friday, December 8th

NEW foundland night - ANC

Puck Drops: 7:00 PM NST

Mary Brown's Centre

