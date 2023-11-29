Oilers Fall in Overtime to Thunder, Extend Point Streak to Five Games

WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 5-4 in overtime to the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Alec Butcher started his Oiler career with a bang, scoring on his first shot as an Oiler, a snapper from the right circle beyond Georgi Romanov 59 seconds into the game. Dante Sheriff extended the Oilers lead to 2-0, wiring a chance of his own from the right circle with 8:55 remaining in the frame.

Kishaun Gervais netted his third of the campaign 2:46 into the second period, finishing a pass from debutant Jaxsen Wiebe to put the Oilers up 3-0. Jay Dickman cut the Thunder deficit to two with a five-on-three power-play goal 3:11 later. Kyle Crnkovic answered with a power-play tally of his own, dancing from the left-wing corner to the front of the net before roofing a backhander with 2:44 left in the second to make it 4-1.

Lleyton Moore netted the Thunder's second power-play goal of the game 1:28 into the third period, firing a face-off win past Kristian Stead to cut Tulsa's lead to 4-2. Dickman jammed home a third power-play goal for the Thunder 10 minutes later, making it a one-goal game. Kelly Bent tied the affair 4-4 with his second goal in as many games with 6:47 remaining in regulation, sending the Oilers to overtime for the fourth-straight game.

Roman Kinal ended the game with a one-touch finish on the back door, giving the Thunder the second point 1:35 into the bonus frame.

Highlights:

Kylor Wall is on a three-game point streak

Kristian Stead has collected points (3-0-2-0) in all five of his Oilers starts

Alec Butcher scored on his first shot as an Oiler

Kyle Crnkovic has eight points in his last four games (3G, 5A)

Kyle Crnkovic has multiple points in three-straight games

The Oilers have played four consecutive overtime games

Jaxsen Wiebe picked up his first point as an Oiler in his debut

Kishaun Gervais is on a two-game point streak

The Oilers are on a five-game point streak (3-0-2-0)

The Oilers return to the BOK Center, hosting the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, and 4:05 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 3 for a rematch of opening weekend.

