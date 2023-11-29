Fuel Win Over Wheeling On Wednesday Night

November 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night, looking for their first set of consecutive wins this season. With a 3-2 win, in regulation, the Fuel collected two points and will head into the weekend on a roll.

1ST PERIOD

At 1:33, Jon Martin took the game's first penalty with a tripping call. Wheeling capitalized just 11 seconds later with a goal from Cédric Desruisseaux.

The next goal didn't come until 18:35 but until then the score sheet was full with penalties as Thimo Nickl took a high sticking penalty at 5:26, followed by offsetting five minute major penalties for Chris Cameron and Matthew Quercia.

Wheeling's Tanner Laderoute took an interference penalty at 9:22 quickly followed by another high sticking call on Cam Hillis at 9:31.

As things got chippier between the two teams, Cameron took a cross-checking penalty at 14:02.

Finally, Kyle Maksimovich scored at 18:35 to tie the game 1-1.

Andrew Bellant and Santino Centorame both claimed assists on that goal. 25 seconds later, Centorame took a penalty for slashing. 42 seconds later, Seamus Malone took a cross-checking penalty to force a 5-on-3 opportunity for Wheeling.

Bryan Lemos scored for Indy with three seconds to go in the period, while killing two penalties, to take a lead before the period ended.

2ND PERIOD

The Fuel began the period still down 5-on-3 however were able to kill off both penalties.

At 4:39, Jon Martin took another tripping penalty quickly followed by a penalty on Wheeling's Lukas Svejkovsky for hooking.

Indy was issued a too many men penalty at 8:57 that Matus Spodniak sat for.

At 9:11 of the second frame, Wheeling tied the game again with a power play goal by David Jankowski.

At 9:48, Justin Lee took a high sticking penalty giving the Fuel some time on the power play which Indy capitalized on with a goal by Jon Martin assisted by Seamus Malone and Cam Hillis.

Nickl took a tripping penalty at 14:04 to give the Fuel another power play opportunity. At 17:45, Svejkovsky took a hooking penalty but the Nailers killed off the penalty before the period ended.

At the end of two, Indy was outshooting Wheeling 21-17.

3RD PERIOD

At 3:55, Davis Bunz took a penalty for hooking giving the Fuel another power play opportunity. The Nailers killed off that penalty before taking another at 10:37, a roughing call on Quercia.

As time ticked down, both teams had a few quality shot opportunities however no one else scored or took a penalty. The Fuel ultimately claimed the 3-2 victory.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on December 2, 2023 for Yellowstone Night against the Wheeling Nailers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.