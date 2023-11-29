Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Dilan Savenkov

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Wednesday the signing of defenseman Dilan Savenkov to a Standard Player Contract.

Savenkov, 22, has appeared in six ECHL games in this, his rookie professional season, with the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Trois-Rivieres Lions. In those six games, the Talliin, Estonia native has accumulated nine penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Savenkov played in 30 games over two seasons at the University of Alberta and was a part of the team that was USports West Champions for the 2021-22 season. A season prior, the 6-foot, 207-pound defenseman won the North American Hockey League's Robertson Cup Championship as a member of the Shreveport Mudbugs. In 18 games over three NAHL seasons, Savenkov scored one point and added 18 penalty minutes as a member of the Mudbugs, Lone Star Brahmas, Kenai River Brown Bears and New Jersey Junior Titans. During the 2018-19 season, Savenkov and the Estonian National Team won a gold medal at the Under-20 Division II World Junior Championship.

